Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Datadog by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 198.24, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.65.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 427,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $3,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,527.04. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

