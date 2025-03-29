Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 3,251 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

