Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 447 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 856,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Humana by 13.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE HUM opened at $263.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.