Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 29.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,876.37. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.