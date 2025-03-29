Elyse Allan Purchases 500 Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) Director Elyse Allan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.01 per share, with a total value of C$20,005.00.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
Russel Metals stock opened at C$39.31 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Russel Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.
See Also
