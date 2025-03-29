Entertainment Stocks To Watch Now – March 29th

Alibaba Group, Target, GameStop, Verizon Communications, and Comcast are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks represent shares in companies primarily involved in the production, distribution, or performance of media and content, such as movies, music, television, video games, and live events. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the entertainment industry, which is often influenced by trends, audience preferences, and broader economic factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,233,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,457,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $314.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $103.63. 9,696,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,336. Target has a fifty-two week low of $101.76 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.77. 44,685,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,039,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 120.92 and a beta of -0.29.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $44.96. 19,526,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,509,713. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,323,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,396,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99.

