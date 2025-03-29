EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 4,472 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AVO stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $719.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mission Produce

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 21,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $220,014.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at $215,190.60. The trade was a 50.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 18,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $264,848.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,901.78. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,120. 35.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.