EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 4,472 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
Mission Produce Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of AVO stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $719.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
