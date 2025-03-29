EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 665.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,406 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ring Energy worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 4,564.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,086,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,092 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 34.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 763,907 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 274,933 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 2,244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 235,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 225,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REI has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 target price on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ring Energy

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 6,575,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $8,087,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,945,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,603,140.89. The trade was a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Mckinney bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,966,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,338.32. This trade represents a 7.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Ring Energy stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

