EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $233,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BancFirst by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter worth $671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 16.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $109.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $589,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,820. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,350. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

