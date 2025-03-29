EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $259,000 in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Orion Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 717,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,318,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,907,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,023,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 273,760 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORN. B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

ORN stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $208.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

