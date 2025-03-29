EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. State Street Corp increased its position in Cintas by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 309.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after buying an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 264.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after buying an additional 2,379,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 308.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after buying an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.58.

Cintas Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $203.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $162.16 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.