EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,377 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rollins by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

