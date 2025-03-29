EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after buying an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 44,835 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of IAC by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 334,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 922.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

