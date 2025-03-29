Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Equity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years. Equity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
Equity Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EQBK traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $691.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $50.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03.
About Equity Bancshares
Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.
