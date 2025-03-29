ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Has $1.84 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $284.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $206.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.64. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

