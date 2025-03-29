ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Sells 5,722 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,331,000 after purchasing an additional 202,963 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,358,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,721,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 349,613 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

