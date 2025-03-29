Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in March

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
Shares of ESKYF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.19. 5,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. Eskay Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.31.
About Eskay Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eskay Mining
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.