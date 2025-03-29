Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in March

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

Shares of ESKYF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.19. 5,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. Eskay Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.31.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide, and gabbro-hosted magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group elements. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia.

