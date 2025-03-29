Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Up 15.4% – What’s Next?

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 71,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 43,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Eskay Mining

(Get Free Report)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.