Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Up 15.4% – What’s Next?

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 71,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 43,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Eskay Mining Trading Down 5.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.
About Eskay Mining
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eskay Mining
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.