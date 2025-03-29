Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $34.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.91.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
