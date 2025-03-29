Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and traded as high as $56.02. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 3,814 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ERFSF
Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %
About Eurofins Scientific
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eurofins Scientific
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.