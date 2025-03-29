Eventide US Market ETF (EUSM) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Eventide US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Eventide US Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:EUSM opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.21 million and a P/E ratio of 25.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69. Eventide US Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Eventide US Market ETF Company Profile

The Eventide US Market ETF (EUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US stocks of any market capitalization selected based on fundamental research and company values-based screening. The fund targets companies the adviser believes reflect moral values while creating stakeholder value.

