Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.49.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

