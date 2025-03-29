Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 10% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) was down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVOK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Evoke Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.49.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evoke

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evoke

