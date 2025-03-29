Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

EVOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.49.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

