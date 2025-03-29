Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
