Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVOK. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evoke

