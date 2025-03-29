Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.49. The company has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

