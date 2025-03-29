Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

