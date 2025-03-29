Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.49. The firm has a market cap of £224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

