Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Down 64.5% in March

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the February 28th total of 1,069,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.2 days.
Evolution Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS CAHPF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 10,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.
Evolution Mining Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Evolution Mining’s payout ratio is 29.28%.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.
See Also
