Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Issues Earnings Results

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Excellon Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXNRF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.