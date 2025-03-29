ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. ExlService has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $484,823.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 over the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 51,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

