Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 15th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 4.0% increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

