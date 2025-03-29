Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $30,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,834.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,828.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,989.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.