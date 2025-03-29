Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.97 and traded as low as C$16.30. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$16.35, with a volume of 78,162 shares trading hands.

Fairfax India Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.28.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business conducted in or dependent on India.

Featured Articles

