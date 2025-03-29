Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Stock Price Down 7% – Here’s Why

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 71,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Falcon Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.
Falcon Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Capital Acquisition
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.