Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.81. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
Farmers Bankshares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.
Farmers Bankshares Company Profile
Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
