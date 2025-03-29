Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,895,900 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 12,584,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,634,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of FMCC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. 1,916,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

