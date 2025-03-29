Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 868.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $63.60 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $55.46 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

