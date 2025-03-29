Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.6 %

CARR opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

