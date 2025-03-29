Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 489 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

