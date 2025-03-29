Financial Counselors Inc. Has $432,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,360,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,472,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

