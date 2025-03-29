Financial Counselors Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

