Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $256,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0752 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

