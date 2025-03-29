Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

TT stock opened at $331.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $286.32 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.