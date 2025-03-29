Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,278 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $616,824,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,527 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,389,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.