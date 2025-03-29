Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 7,011 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 88,322 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,157 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.78 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.65.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

