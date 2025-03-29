Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $288,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,434,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,924,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

