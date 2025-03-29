Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,236 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

PayPal Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

