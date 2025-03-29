Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $216,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 101,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,739,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $142.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.61 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

